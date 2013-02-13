14 Ways An Economist Might Say 'I Love You'

Photo: AlonsoP / Flickr, CC

In love and economics, words only go so far.That’s why we turn to charts… in both love and economics.



Elizabeth Fosslien, a chartsmith and analyst at Arc Worldwide, created 14 admittedly cheesy charts that communicate love through economic puns.

“Give them one of these (charts) and anything they receive next year will be a step up. It’s called expectation management and is the key to a long and happy relationship,” she says.

Check out these swoon-inducing charts that she created, perfect for telling your true love just exactly how much they mean to you.

Thanks to Elizabeth for giving us permission to feature these charts!

