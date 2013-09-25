14 Of Twitter's Earliest Employees: Where Are They Now?

Alyson Shontell
Crystal taylor early twitter odeo employeeTwitter via @cyrstalCrystal Taylor is one of the only early Twitter employees who remains at the company.

Twitter is a now-massive social network on the brink of going public.

Who were its first employees?

To answer that, you have to go all the way back to a company named Odeo.

Odeo was co-founded in 2005 by Evan “Ev” Williams, and the startup was going sideways. About one year in, Odeo employees started building Twitter as a side project. The 140-character platform grew from there.

Most of Odeo/Twitter’s earliest employees are no longer at the company. But we trawled through a list of the first 500 Twitter accounts ever created and found 14 early staffers who worked on the product. [Note: The first documented Twitter account begins at 12. Numbers 1 through 11 were likely test accounts].

One of the early Twitter employees, Crystal Taylor, is still at the company. Most of the others, including the founders, have moved on.

It’s worth noting that just because these people all had early access to Twitter, it doesn’t mean they’ll all make fortunes when the company goes public. It’s unclear who was given shares when Ev Williams bought Odeo back from investors and restructured Twitter as a new company in 2006.

Regardless, here’s what some of the early employees are up to now.

Florian Weber, @csshsh

Florian Weber arguably co-founded Twitter.

Twitter account number: N/A

Twitter bio: 'Formerly, First Engineer of Twitter and CTO & Co-founder of Amen. Now, CTO at tape.tv.' He didn't get any stock in Twitter.

Current number of followers: 2,274

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: March 2005 to February 2007

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Ruby on Rails developer

What he's doing now: CTO and founder of Amen, which was recently acquired by Tape.tv.

Handle: @csshsh

Blaine Cook, @Blaine

Blaine Cook, an early Twitter employee

Twitter account number: 246

Twitter bio: 'Working on making the internet better for writers with Poetica. Previously: standards drama, lead tech on the Twitter founding team. Other stuff.'

Current number of followers: 13,606

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: February 2005 to April 2008

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Developer, Twitter CTO

What he's doing now: Founder, Poetica

Handle: @blaine

Ray McClure, @rayreadyray

Early Twitter/Odeo employee Ray McClure

Twitter account number: 31

Twitter bio: N/A

Current number of followers: 10,126

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2004 to April 2007

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Actionscript Developer

What he's doing now: Founder and Developer of Secret Feature

Handle: @rayreadyray

Tim Roberts, @Timroberts

Early Twitter/Odeo employee Tim Roberts, @timroberts

Twitter account number: 23

Twitter bio: 'VP, Interactive at Fitbit.'

Current number of followers: 10,319

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2005 to September 2006

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: VP, Product and Marketing

What he's doing now: VP of Interactive at FitBit

Handle: @timroberts

Evan (Rabble) Henshaw-Plath, @Rabble

Early Odeo/Twitter employee Evan (Rabble) Henshaw-Plath, @rabble

Twitter account number: 22

Twitter bio: 'Anarchist, ruby hacker, trouble maker'

Current number of followers: 12,740

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2004 to June 2006

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Developer

What he's doing now: CTO at Neo

Handle: @rabble

Dom Sagolla, @Dom

Early Twitter employee Dom Sagolla

Twitter account number: 21

Twitter bio: 'Helped create @Twitter. Chief Community Officer @ChaoticMoon. Author @theBook 140 Characters. [email protected], Inc. Maker: @Big_Words. @HGS; [email protected]' Sagolla also didn't get any stock in Twitter.

Current number of followers: 38,911

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: October 2005 to May 2006

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Head of Quality

What he's doing now: Chief Community Officer of Chaotic Moon Studios, Founder of Hackathon, Inc.

Handle: @dom

Adam Rugel, @Adam

Twitter account number: 18

Twitter bio: 'Trassler, Reston, Syracuse University, Sandwich'

Current number of followers: 14,256

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: June 2005 to July 2006

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Director of Business Development

What he's doing now: Senior Director of College Sports at ESPN

Handle: @adam

Tony Stubblebine, @Tonystubblebine

Twitter account number: 17

Twitter bio: 'Get awesome on @liftapp. I'm CEO/co-founder there. Then read me on @medium.'

Current number of followers: 15,200

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 - 2006

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Engineering Director

What he's doing now: CEO and co-founder of Lift

Handle: @tonystubblebine

Jeremy LaTrasse, @Jeremy

Twitter account number: 16

Twitter bio: 'Lacking pretense isn't always helpful in life. Since 2005.'

Current number of followers: 11,697

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2005 to May 2010

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Director of Operations

What he's doing now: Advising and investing in startups, co-founder of Message Bus

Handle: @jeremy

Crystal Taylor, @Crystal

Twitter account number: 15

Twitter bio: It used to say, 'Twitter support.'

Current number of followers: 39,570

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 to present

Current title at Twitter: Customer Support Manager

Handle: @crystal

Noah Glass, @Noah

Noah Glass has dropped off the Internet

Twitter account number: 14

Twitter bio: 'I started this.'

Current number of followers: 31,042

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 to 2006(ish)

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Co-founder of Odeo, known as the forgotten co-founder of Twitter.

What he's doing now: After Ev Williams fired Glass from Twitter, Glass was 'shell-shocked.' Glass told Business Insider in 2011 that he spent the next few years working in solitude. He's hard to find on social media and he hardly tweets anymore. Although he did tweet well wishes to the Twitter team after the IPO news hit. He left Twitter with 'a certain amount of equity' and a small amount of cash.

Handle: @noah

Jack Dorsey, @jack

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter

Twitter account number: N/A

Twitter bio: 'Chairman of Twitter, CEO of Square, a founder of both.'

Current number of followers: 2,415,546

Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: Full time from early on at Odeo until 2008. He's still the chairman and a board member of Twitter.

Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Chairman, Co-founder and Board member of Twitter

What he's doing now: CEO of Square

Handle: @jack

