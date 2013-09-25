14 Of Twitter's Earliest Employees: Where Are They Now?

Twitter is a now-massive social network on the brink of going public.
Who were its first employees?
To answer that, you have to go all the way back to a company named Odeo.
Odeo was co-founded in 2005 by Evan “Ev” Williams, and the startup was going sideways. About one year in, Odeo employees started building Twitter as a side project. The 140-character platform grew from there.
Most of Odeo/Twitter’s earliest employees are no longer at the company. But we trawled through a list of the first 500 Twitter accounts ever created and found 14 early staffers who worked on the product. [Note: The first documented Twitter account begins at 12. Numbers 1 through 11 were likely test accounts].
One of the early Twitter employees, Crystal Taylor, is still at the company. Most of the others, including the founders, have moved on.
It’s worth noting that just because these people all had early access to Twitter, it doesn’t mean they’ll all make fortunes when the company goes public. It’s unclear who was given shares when Ev Williams bought Odeo back from investors and restructured Twitter as a new company in 2006.
Regardless, here’s what some of the early employees are up to now.
Twitter account number: N/A
Twitter bio: 'Formerly, First Engineer of Twitter and CTO & Co-founder of Amen. Now, CTO at tape.tv.' He didn't get any stock in Twitter.
Current number of followers: 2,274
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: March 2005 to February 2007
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Ruby on Rails developer
What he's doing now: CTO and founder of Amen, which was recently acquired by Tape.tv.
Handle: @csshsh
Twitter account number: 246
Twitter bio: 'Working on making the internet better for writers with Poetica. Previously: standards drama, lead tech on the Twitter founding team. Other stuff.'
Current number of followers: 13,606
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: February 2005 to April 2008
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Developer, Twitter CTO
What he's doing now: Founder, Poetica
Handle: @blaine
Twitter account number: 31
Twitter bio: N/A
Current number of followers: 10,126
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2004 to April 2007
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Actionscript Developer
What he's doing now: Founder and Developer of Secret Feature
Handle: @rayreadyray
Twitter account number: 23
Twitter bio: 'VP, Interactive at Fitbit.'
Current number of followers: 10,319
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2005 to September 2006
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: VP, Product and Marketing
What he's doing now: VP of Interactive at FitBit
Handle: @timroberts
Twitter account number: 22
Twitter bio: 'Anarchist, ruby hacker, trouble maker'
Current number of followers: 12,740
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2004 to June 2006
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Lead Developer
What he's doing now: CTO at Neo
Handle: @rabble
Twitter account number: 21
Twitter bio: 'Helped create @Twitter. Chief Community Officer @ChaoticMoon. Author @theBook 140 Characters. [email protected], Inc. Maker: @Big_Words. @HGS; [email protected]' Sagolla also didn't get any stock in Twitter.
Current number of followers: 38,911
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: October 2005 to May 2006
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Head of Quality
What he's doing now: Chief Community Officer of Chaotic Moon Studios, Founder of Hackathon, Inc.
Handle: @dom
Twitter account number: 18
Twitter bio: 'Trassler, Reston, Syracuse University, Sandwich'
Current number of followers: 14,256
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: June 2005 to July 2006
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Director of Business Development
What he's doing now: Senior Director of College Sports at ESPN
Handle: @adam
Twitter account number: 17
Twitter bio: 'Get awesome on @liftapp. I'm CEO/co-founder there. Then read me on @medium.'
Current number of followers: 15,200
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 - 2006
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Engineering Director
What he's doing now: CEO and co-founder of Lift
Handle: @tonystubblebine
Twitter account number: 16
Twitter bio: 'Lacking pretense isn't always helpful in life. Since 2005.'
Current number of followers: 11,697
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: December 2005 to May 2010
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Director of Operations
What he's doing now: Advising and investing in startups, co-founder of Message Bus
Handle: @jeremy
Twitter account number: 15
Twitter bio: It used to say, 'Twitter support.'
Current number of followers: 39,570
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 to present
Current title at Twitter: Customer Support Manager
Handle: @crystal
Twitter account number: 14
Twitter bio: 'I started this.'
Current number of followers: 31,042
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: 2005 to 2006(ish)
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Co-founder of Odeo, known as the forgotten co-founder of Twitter.
What he's doing now: After Ev Williams fired Glass from Twitter, Glass was 'shell-shocked.' Glass told Business Insider in 2011 that he spent the next few years working in solitude. He's hard to find on social media and he hardly tweets anymore. Although he did tweet well wishes to the Twitter team after the IPO news hit. He left Twitter with 'a certain amount of equity' and a small amount of cash.
Handle: @noah
Twitter account number: N/A
Twitter bio: 'Chairman of Twitter, CEO of Square, a founder of both.'
Current number of followers: 2,415,546
Date worked for Twitter/Odeo: Full time from early on at Odeo until 2008. He's still the chairman and a board member of Twitter.
Most Recent Twitter/Odeo title: Chairman, Co-founder and Board member of Twitter
What he's doing now: CEO of Square
Handle: @jack
