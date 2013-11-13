14 Pictures Of Tower Cranes That Show What The New World Construction Boom Looks Like

Since the global financial crisis ended, construction spending has roared back.

In the U.S., experts are debating whether the housing recovery has seen its top.

In China, on the other hand, experts fear the country has been completely overbuilt with ghost cities, empty lots and half-finished construction projects seemingly everywhere.

Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride recently pointed to the “return of the cranes” in San Francisco.

However, tower cranes are popping up all over the world.

Since nobody is really sure where global construction is headed, perhaps it’s best to tell this story in images.

