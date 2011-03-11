The 14 Countries More Likely To Default Than Spain

Photo: AP
Today, Spain was downgraded by Moody’s over concerns the €20 billion the government has set aside for a banking sector bailout will not nearly be enough.But if you think the situation in Spain is bad, you need to look around a bit more.
CDS prices for Middle Eastern sovereigns, European trouble spots, and others remain high as a result of market concern they a primed to default.
The price to insure eurozone sovereigns like Portugal and Ireland has surged as a result of the Spain downgrade.
For this list, we’ve ranked countries by the market price to insure their debt. Their may be other methods, but this gives a good take on the current market view of the fiscal and political stability of these countries.
5-Year CDS spread: 249.88
Recent turmoil: Spain was just downgraded by Moody's over concerns the country's government has not set aside enough money to bail out its financial sector.
5-Year CDS spread: 278.46
Recent turmoil: Romania's recession continued through 2010, with GDP falling 1.3%.
5-Year CDS spread: 280.29
Recent turmoil: Croatia has been hit by anti-government protests and is still reeling from the financial crisis downturn.
5-Year CDS spread: 284.39
Recent turmoil: Bahrain is experiencing protests similar to those facing other parts of the Middle East, and is dealing with an oppressed Shiite majority that is driving the movement.
5-Year CDS spread: 301.83
Recent turmoil: Hungary was downgraded in December, and is struggling to deal with its fiscal problems. It just announced new plans this week.
5-Year CDS spread: 335.77
Recent turmoil: Vietnam has been forced to devalue its currency in a bid to deal with its debt problems.
5-Year CDS spread: 355.00
Recent turmoil: Lebanon has recently seen protests and political upheaval.
5-Year CDS spread: 374.17
Recent turmoil: Egyptians have kicked out their president, and are now being stewarded by a military government.
5-Year CDS spread: 432.93
Recent turmoil: Dubai continues to suffer from an oversupply of real estate, which threatens the stability of the whole country.
5-Year CDS spread: 440.00
Recent turmoil: Growth slowed in Q4 2010 for the Ukraine, but growth of 4-5% is expected in 2011.
5-Year CDS spread: 496.64
Recent turmoil: Portugal looks to be well short of €20 billion it needs to pay its bills in 2011.
5-Year CDS spread: 587.03
Recent turmoil: Ireland continues to struggle with its banking sector crisis, which has now burdened the government with non-performing loans and a EU-IMF bailout.
5-Year CDS spread: 590.81
Recent turmoil: Argentina is yet again struggling with high inflation, years after the country faced crisis.
5-Year CDS spread: 1033.93
Recent turmoil: Greece recently faced another round of protests over the governments austerity measures.
5-Year CDS spread: 1080.06
Recent turmoil: Oil production is down in Venezuela, endangering the government's ability to pay its debts.
