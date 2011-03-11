The 14 Countries More Likely To Default Than Spain

Photo: AP

Today, Spain was downgraded by Moody’s over concerns the €20 billion the government has set aside for a banking sector bailout will not nearly be enough.But if you think the situation in Spain is bad, you need to look around a bit more.



CDS prices for Middle Eastern sovereigns, European trouble spots, and others remain high as a result of market concern they a primed to default.

The price to insure eurozone sovereigns like Portugal and Ireland has surged as a result of the Spain downgrade.

For this list, we’ve ranked countries by the market price to insure their debt. Their may be other methods, but this gives a good take on the current market view of the fiscal and political stability of these countries.

