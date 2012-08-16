Here Are 14 Companies Getting Crushed By Pension Costs

Photo: Flickr / RRRPhotos
Low interest rates on bonds and weak returns on stocks have made managing pension funds a real pain for many companies who offer defined-benefit plans.Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco compiled a list of 100 S&P 500 companies that are the most underfunded (as measured by pension deficits to market capitalisation).
We pulled the 14 companies where the underfunding represents more than 25 per cent of market cap.
Ticker: GT
Funding Status Percentage of Market Cap: -107.1%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$3,097 million
Ticker: X
Funding Status Percentage of Market Cap: -73.3%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$2,417 million
Ticker: RRD
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -46.8%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$1,074 million
Ticker: LMT
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -45.1%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$13,324 million
Ticker: F
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -42.9%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$15,367 million
Ticker: SHLD
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -39.0%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$2,257 million
Ticker: AA
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -34.1%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$3,215 million
Ticker: RTN
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -32.5%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$6,061 million
Ticker: BA
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -29.8%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$16,600 million
Ticker: WHR
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -27.0%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$1,502 million
Ticker: GCI
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -26.7%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$942 million
Ticker: CSC
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -26.7%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$1,302 million
Ticker: R
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -26.2%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$549 million
Ticker: OI
Funding Stats Percentage of Market Cap: -25.2%
Total Amount Under Funded: -$764 million
