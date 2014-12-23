14 Chains Taking Over New York City

Chain stores and restaurants are gradually taking over New York City.

The two biggest chains in the city are Dunkin’ Doughnuts and Subway, which now have a combined 1,004 locations in the city, which is up 17% since 2010, according to the newly released 2014 State of the Chains report by the Center For An Urban Future.

The Center For An Urban Future has been tracking the growth of chains in the city for the last seven years.

Here are the top 14 chains in the city by location, according to the report.

Some of the chains that experienced the most store growth over the last year are metroPCS, T-Mobile, CVS, 7-Eleven, Checkers, Chipotle, and Applebees.

The chart below shows growth in locations over the last five years for the top 14 chains.

Chipotle is the ninth biggest chain in Manhattan, but surprisingly, it doesn’t even rank among the top 30 chains in New York City as a whole.

That’s because 44 of Chipotle’s 51 New York City locations are in Manhattan, according to the report.

Here are the top chains in Manhattan:

A few national retailers, including Coldwater Creek, Submarina CA Subs, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Juicy Couture and Goodburger, closed all of their New York City locations within the past year.

Overall, the number of national chains in the city grew by 3.3% between 2013 and 2014, according to the report.

