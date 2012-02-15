14 British 'Occupy' Protesters Have Taken Over A $3.9 Million Mansion

Occupy Bristol

“Occupy” protesters in Bristol have left their tents on College Green for more upscale surroundings in an abandoned Clifton Wood-area mansion, Luke Salkeld with The Daily Mail reports.At least 14 squatters have moved into an eight bedroom mansion worth around $3.9 million, according to the Daily Mail.



The home also has four bathrooms, an empty swimming pool, and a gym.

The group of protestors isn’t breaking any laws by staying in the home thanks to British law, which allows squatters to live in an empty property as long as entry isn’t forced and there is no criminal damage.

The group of protestors were living in tents on historic College Green, which became “a muddy swamp full of rubbish, empty cider bottles and used syringes,” Salkeld reported.

A judge ordered the protestors’ eviction from the park, and while the “Occupiers” promised to help clean up their mess, Salkeld reported that none were present when council contractors removed the rubbish.

The squatters are apparently using a set of house keys and codes to the front gates, both of which seemed to be left on a counter in the empty mansion, to access the property.

