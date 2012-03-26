14 Companies That Reversed Their Horrible Attempts At Rebranding

Photo: Flickr

Rebranding is a tricky business for any company, and yet in many cases change is inevitable if brands want to grow. If well done, it can lead to unprecedented success. Take, for example, Old Spice or Target.



But when a re-branding goes wrong, it can go very wrong.

Kraft Foods, for instance. Its decision to re-name its international division Mondelez has been met with criticism and even some scandal. Apparently, the name sounds like the Russian word for oral sex.

While Kraft doesn’t seem ready to back down on the name yet – it already bought the stock symbol MDLZ – there are plenty of other companies that have come to regret their adventures in re-branding.

