The 14 Best Speakers At This Year's MBA Commencement Ceremonies

Commencement (a.k.a convocation, graduation, final exercises, investiture [huh?]) season is upon us.



Congrats to all the second years who’ve made it through and are ready to go forth into the real world. We salute you.

And so do a lot of famous business people. We took a look at the top school’s commencement speakers this year, and compared.

Who do you think wins in the business school commencement speaker smack down?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.