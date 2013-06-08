The 17 Biggest Mass Layoff Announcements Of The Past Year

This week Zynga shuttered three offices, leaving 520 employees at the gaming company out of a job.
Even though the job market has slowly been improving, layoffs are still a perennial fear in this economy.
And some companies have announced massive job cuts as they try and cut costs. These big cuts have weighed on employment figures for the past year.
We looked at Bloomberg data to highlight the 17 biggest layoff announcements in the past year.
Number of Employees: 51,705
In October of last year, Dow announced some serious cost-cutting: 2,400 jobs and 20 chemical plants.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 5,132
In a March press release, Checkpoint Systems said the company 'continues to expect that restructuring and cost savings initiatives... will generate annual savings of approximately $102 million by the end of 2013.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 130,000
The third-largest grocery chain sold hundreds of its retail stores and now is in the midst of nationwide layoffs. Last summer they announced plans to cut 2,500 positions from its Albertsons stores.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 59,400
Jim Smith, chief executive, said the group was 'in year two of a two-year turnround' in its largest division, financial and risk, and was entering 2013 in a more confident mood.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 218,000
The manufacturing and transportation company said in February it would slash 3,000 jobs this year.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 33,077
After acquiring Motorola, Google announced last year plans to axe 4,000 of 20,000-person company. It will also close a third of its facilities worldwide.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 165,000
Ford closed three plants in Europe in 2012, cutting thousands of jobs in the beleaguered European auto market.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: Not available
The St. Louis-based portrait studio operator shut down its operations in the U.S in April. It used to offer photo studios located in Sears, Wal-Mart and Toys R Us.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 263,000
BofA has been cutting its workforce since it announced plans to scrap 30,000 jobs in September 2011.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: Not available
Seemingly unable to compete with Android and Apple, BlackBerry (formerly Research in Motion) announced 5,000 job cuts in 2012.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 63,500
The 5,400 jobs represented about 4% -6% of its workforce. The company said it would move more customer service online.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 16,657
Speaking at the earnings conference call CEO E. Hunter Harrison said, ' I might have said 6,000, I believe. But look, the 4,500 is not the top. That's not the ceiling.'
Source: Bloomberg
Note: We've updated the job cuts to reflect the latest data from their conference call.
Number of Employees: 126,000
P&G hopes the layoffs will generate $10 billion in savings by the end of the fiscal year ending in June 2016.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 123,000
In February, Lockheed Martin offered a voluntary layoff program for mid-level managers while it also cut more broadly. Last year the company's machinists went on a 10-week strike in order to up their pay.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 262,000
Late last year, Citigroup announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs, amounting to about 4 per cent of the bank's workforce.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 255,898
JPMorgan Chase revealed in February plans to terminate 17,000 jobs in the next two years. At its Investor Day presentation, CEO Jamie Dimon downplayed, 'No one at JPMorgan ever, ever worries about losing their job because they made a mistake. I think if you run a business and the first time you make a mistake you lose your job, why would you want to work there?'
Source: Bloomberg
Number of Employees: 349,600
The largest personal computer maker in the world laid off 29,000 employees in the last year in order to save $3 billion to $3.5 billion annually.
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.