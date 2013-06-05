14 Big Data Startups You're Going To Be Hearing A Lot More About

For all the hype around “big data”—or tech that crunches through massive amounts of emails, tweets, video and other files to find useful information—some startups aren’t yet making tons of noise.
That’s probably not going to be the case for much longer.
Startups that got funding a couple of years ago are starting to get some serious momentum. Others are still in stealth mode, busily putting the finishing touches on potentially game changing tech.
Google, Facebook, Amazon and other web giants have harnessed big data to solve some of their biggest tech challenges. Now many of these engineers are setting out on their own with startups.
Some are focused on analytics. Some are working on in-memory databases, which do all their work on data stored in memory instead of hard drives.
Others are casting their lot with NoSQL, a new kind of database that spreads processing and storage across multiple servers and storage systems.
And VCs are eagerly backing their efforts.
“What’s interesting about big data is that it’s going to be a formidable investment area for many years to come. It’s not like in 18-24 months I’ll say hey, the big data wave is over,” Ping Li, general partner at VC firm Accel Partners, told us last February.
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: San Francisco
What They Do: Sells tools that let retail and finance customers built their own big data apps, including mobile and Software-as-service apps.
Star Talent: Co-founder Christophe Bisciglia previously co-founded Cloudera, a well known Hadoop startup. Aaron Kimball, also a co-founder, was the first engineer hired at Cloudera.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised more than $20 million from NEA, Canaan Partners, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Cloudera CEO Michael Olson, and angel investors Ron Conway and David Lee.
Founded: 2011
Headquarters: Cambridge, Mass.
What They Do: Hadapt's Adaptive Analytical Platform combines SQL, the tech that traditional databases use, with Hadoop, a new tech that crunches that can analyses massive amounts of data. The idea is to let customers use one system for their database and analytics work.
Star Talent: Daniel Abadi, chief scientist and co-founder, wrote a dissertation on column-store databases (a new type of database that performs better than traditional ones) while at MIT that led to the creation of Vertica, which HP acquired in 2011. Kamil Bajda--Pawlikowski, chief software architect, is also a co-founder.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $17 million from Atlas Venture, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Norwest Venture Partners.
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Cambridge, Mass.
What They Do: Building a business around Apache Accumulo, an powerful open source NoSQL database developed by the National Security Agency with sophisticated security tech built in. Accumulo was derived from BigTable, a data storage tech that Google invented.
Star Talent: Adam Fuchs, co-founder and CTO, also co-founded Apache Accumulo.
Who's Backing Them: Raised $2 million from Atlas Venture and Matrix Partners.
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: American Fork, Utah
What They Do: Builds software that presents big data analytics in dashboards and charts that businesses can more easily understand and work with.
Star Talent: CEO Josh James founded Omniture in 1996, took it public in 2006 and sold it to Adobe for $1.8 billion in 2009.
Who's Backing Them: Raised $120 million from GGV Capital; Greylock Partners; Bezos Expeditions, Workday co-CEOs Aneel Bhusri and David Duffield; Founders Fund; Mercato Partners, IVP and Sorenson Capital's Fraser Bullock.
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Nashua, NH
What They Do: Embeds big data tech into storage systems to make it affordable for midsize companies. Still in stealth mode.
Star Talent: CEO and co-founder Paula Long co-founded EqualLogic and sold it to Dell in 2008 for $1.8 billion. John Joseph, also a former EqualLogic exec, is a co-founder.
Who's Backing Them: Raised $42 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River and General Catalyst.
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Cambridge, Mass.
What Their Tech Does: Still in stealth mode. Tech is based on research done at MIT, Brandeis, and Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI).
'Data-Tamer enables organisations to broadly integrate and curate many existing and future data sources efficiently at scale,' is how it's explained on their website.
Star Talent: Founders are MIT professor and database guru Dr. Michael Stonebraker and seed investor Andy Palmer, who also co-founded Vertica, VoltDB and other companies.
Who's Backing Them: Raised seed funding in February from Google Ventures and NEA, the amount of which wasn't disclosed.
Founded: 2011
Headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.
What They Do: Offers a platform-as-a-service for development of apps that connect to huge data stores.
Star Talent: Co-founders Todd Papaioannou and Nitin Motgi have worked on big data projects at Yahoo and elsewhere. Jonathan grey, the other co-founder, led big data projects at Facebook. Also has engineers from Teradata, Microsoft and open source community.
Who's Backing Them: Raised $12.5 million from Battery Ventures, Ignition Partners. Andreessen Horowitz, Data Collective and Amplify Partners.
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: San Mateo, Calif. and Austin, Texas
What They Do: Sell enterprise version of Apache Cassandra, a NoSQL database.
Star Talent: CTO Jonathan Ellis and VP Matt Pfeil, who co-founded the company, came from Rackspace.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised close to $40 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital and Meritech Capital Partners.
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.
What They Do: Sells a cloud based service that manages and analyses log data coming from an enterprise's hardware and apps to make sure they're running well.
Star Talent: Co-founders Kumar Saurabh and Christian Beedgen came from ArcSight, which HP acquired in 2010 for $1.5 billion.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $50.5 million from Accel Partners, Greylock Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures.
Founded: 2009
Headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.
What They Do: Sells app that runs on top of Hadoop and does analysis of enterprise data and presents it in charts.
Star Talent: Staff is full of Hadoop vets, and CEO Stefan Groschupf was an early contributor to Nutch, the open source big data search engine that's sort of a cousin to Hadoop.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised close to $18 million from Kleiner Perkins and Redpoint.
Founded: 2011
Headquarters: San Francisco
What They Do: Uses Hadoop to comb through and analyse real time streams of video and machine generated data.
Star Talent: CTO Volkmar Uhlig spent five years at IBM Watson Research. He was also lead architect of the L4 microkernel, a piece of tech that controls the functions of cell phones and runs more than 1.5 billion devices worldwide.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $1 million from Atlas Venture.
Founded: 2010 (formerly named ReportGrid)
Headquarters: Boulder, Colo.
What They Do: Builds tech for social media and web analytics, as well as tools for developers of big data apps.
Star Talent: Co-founders John De Goes and Kris Nuttycombe were engineers are Socialmedia.com, a social advertising network acquired in 2011 by Living Social.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $2 million from RTP Ventures, Resonant Ventures and Launch Capital, among others.
Founded: 2011
Headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.
What They Do: Focused on the business side of big data, makes software that visually represents what's happen within a company's data streams.
Star Talent: President and CEO Joe Otto and Chief Product Officer Steven Hillion both came from EMC's Greenplum unit, which incubated Alpine Data Labs.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $7.5 million from Sierra Ventures, Mission Ventures, EMC, Stanford University and Sumitomo Bank.
Founded: 2007
Headquarters: San Francisco
What They Do: Sells analytics services for mobile and social apps.
Star Talent: Co-founder and CEO Jeff Tseng used to develop software for NASA.
Who's Backing Them: Has raised $18 million from Battery Ventures, Maverick Capital and Altos Ventures.
