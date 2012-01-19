14 Bald-Faced Mitt Romney Flip-Flops That Were Dug Up By John McCain

FLIP: 'I have a gun of my own. I go hunting myself. I'm a member of the NRA and believe firmly in the right to bear arms,' Romney said. (Glenn And Helen Show, www.glennandhelenshow.com, 1/10/07)

FLOP: 'Asked by reporters at the gun show Friday whether he personally owned a gun, Romney said he did not. He said one of his sons, Josh, keeps two guns at the family vacation home in Utah, and he uses them 'from time to time.'