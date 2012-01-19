14 Bald-Faced Mitt Romney Flip-Flops That Were Dug Up By John McCain

Photo: AP
Last night, BuzzFeed got a hold of the 2008 John McCain campaign’s research book on Mitt Romney. In over 200 painstakingly researched pages, it notes every slip-up, political fib, and potential liability for Romney going forward. And of course it picks apart all the times Romney has said one thing, and then when the political winds changed, said something else.
FLIP: 'I have a gun of my own. I go hunting myself. I'm a member of the NRA and believe firmly in the right to bear arms,' Romney said. (Glenn And Helen Show, www.glennandhelenshow.com, 1/10/07)
FLOP: 'Asked by reporters at the gun show Friday whether he personally owned a gun, Romney said he did not. He said one of his sons, Josh, keeps two guns at the family vacation home in Utah, and he uses them 'from time to time.'
FLIP: 'I think the global warming debate is now pretty much over and people recognise the need associated with providing sources which do not generate the heat that is currently provided by fossil fuels ...
14) NOW THE BIG ONE: During his 1994 Senate Run, Mitt Romney argued that he was more pro-choice than Ted Kennedy
14 (continued) FLOP: Then he started thinking of national office as a Republican. ANd he happened to have a revelation
FLOP: 'Romney said he had a change of heart on the issue after speaking with a stem-cell researcher, Dr. Douglas Melton. Romney claims Melton said 'Look, you don't have to think about this stem cell research as a moral issue, because we kill the embryos after 14 days.'
'It hit me very hard that we had so cheapened the value of human life in a Roe v. Wade environment that it was important to stand for the dignity of human life,' Romney says.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.