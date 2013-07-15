14 Athletes Who Have Taken Huge Pay Cuts

Kobe Bryant made headlines recently by laughing at a reporter’s suggestion that he take a pay cut following the $32 million he will make this season.



And why should he?

It is perplexing when athletes take pay cuts and ironic when fans get angry at the choice. Many fans long for idealised athletes who only care about winning. The theory goes that nothing brings money like winning.

The only thing fans leave out of that equation is they will only be happy when it is their athletes taking pay cuts to stay with their teams.

As sports writer Dave Zirin is famous for noting, sports can turn the most ardent capitalists into socialists.

