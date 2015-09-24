The 14 most amazing things you can do in the new 'Metal Gear' game

Konami This is D-Dog, and he’s a stone-cold killer. He likes long walks, bones, and espionage.

Games, at their heart, are sets of systems that work together.

In Super Mario games, for instance, there is a movement system, an enemy system, and a variety of other systems that interact with each other — through the player — to create a kind of symphony of systems.

A good symphony is seamless; you don’t hear just the horn section, or just the percussion, but a fluid medley of sections all performing as one.

“Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,” then, is a grand opus. A master work by a veteran game creator, Hideo Kojima, giving his all. It’s also his final work in the series, and likely the last major entry in the “Metal Gear” franchise, before he’s unceremoniously kicked out of the company he helped build up. It’s with this context that “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain” was released on September 1.

“Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain” might be the most detail-obsessed game I’ve ever played. This is why.

