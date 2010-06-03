14 Things You Need To Know About Internet Porn

Nick Saint
porn

Everyone knows that pornography is a huge presence online.

It was the first big Internet industry, and it’s still everywhere.

But, generally, we just assume these things are true.

Not anymore. Online MBA has put together an amazing series of infographics on just how huge the online porn industry is.

There are more than 26 million porn sites.

The online porn industry makes over $3,000 per second

There are 40 million regular consumers of online porn in America

U.S. consumers account for over half of all online porn revenue

8% of all emails sent are pornographic

1 in 4 search queries is about porn

More than a third of all downloads are porn

Most people searching for porn DON'T search for 'porn'

Utah residents subscribe to porn sites more than anyone else

People get more porn than they want

It's a tiny part of the whole, but there is still a terrifying amount of child pornography out there

Kids start seeing porn at age 11

1 in 5 men watch porn AT WORK

Sunday is the peak of the porn-consumption week

