13F WATCH: Warren Buffett's Latest Moves Are Out

Famed stock-picker Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F is out and it looks like the “Oracle of Omaha” had a busy quarter.



Berkshire’s latest filing shows a reduced stake in Johnson & Johnson, as of December 31, 2011.

Meanwhile, the billionaire investor increased his positions CVS Caremark, DirectTV, Wells Fargo and Visa, according to the regulatory filing.

New buys for Berkshire Hathaway include Liberty Media and Da Vita, according to the 13F.

