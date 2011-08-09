David Tepper Doubles Down On Valero Energy And Bulldozes Financials

Photo: CNBC

Appaloosa Management’s David Tepper latest 13F filing is out.In his second quarter portfolio, Tepper’s biggest moves are more than doubling his position in Valero Energy, which is now his 4th biggest long position. And getting rid of a big Bank of America stake.



In general, Tepper chopped his financials stake again last quarter.

While Citi remains Tepper’s top holding in the latest 13F filing, it was significantly reduced from the previous quarter. Tepper also significantly lowered his position in Bank of America, selling 17 million shares, as CNBC reported Monday. And he sold some shares of Wells Fargo.

As of June 30, he holds 10 million shares of BofA and 7.2 million shares in Citi.

He also reduced his positions in Hewlett Packard and Dean Foods.

Here are Tepper’s top 10 holdings as of June 30, 2011:

1. Citi

2. Pfizer

3. Goodyear Tire & Rubber

4. Valero Energy

5. Macy’s

6. CVR Energy

7. The Mosaic Company New

8. International Paper

9. United Continental

10. Dean Foods

