A Retired Goldman Partner Is Selling His Sick Wyoming Ranch For $US6.5 Million

Julia La Roche, Saranya Kapur
Wyoming HousePrice Chambers

Retired Goldman Sachs Partner Charles T. Harris III (a.k.a. “Chuck”) is selling his breathtaking Wyoming ranch for $US6.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The 8,179 square foot house, built in Western style, is nestled against Snake River and is in the middle of the Snake River Park, which has an exclusive golf course and outdoor activities for its members.

The house features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, an office, entertainment and game room, an artist’s studio. It also has 3 wood burning fireplaces you can cozy up to in the winter, and more bookcases than you’ll know what to do with.

The house is listed with Chip Marvin and Fred Harness of Re/Max Obsidian Real Estate.

The home has gorgeous views of mountains and valleys.

There's also horseback riding on site.

The huge house was intended to be Harris' full-time residence.

The home is 8179 sq. feet large.

It features western style interiors...

...and a huge frontier-style kitchen.

This is the kitchen dining area, with a stove and fireplace.

Another view of the kitchen.

Its decor relies on authentic, hand-crafted details.

More views of the decor.

It has more bookcases than you'll know what to do with.

Wake up to the great outdoors.

The living room.

Deck overlooking the porch.

A dining room.

And all for the price of $US6.5 million!

Want to see another vacation home?

