A Retired Goldman Partner Is Selling His Sick Wyoming Ranch For $US6.5 Million

Retired Goldman Sachs Partner Charles T. Harris III (a.k.a. “Chuck”) is selling his breathtaking Wyoming ranch for $US6.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 8,179 square foot house, built in Western style, is nestled against Snake River and is in the middle of the Snake River Park, which has an exclusive golf course and outdoor activities for its members.

The house features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, an office, entertainment and game room, an artist’s studio. It also has 3 wood burning fireplaces you can cozy up to in the winter, and more bookcases than you’ll know what to do with.

The house is listed with Chip Marvin and Fred Harness of Re/Max Obsidian Real Estate.

