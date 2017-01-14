13,000 people booked Airbnbs in Washington D.C. for Trump's inauguration

For many residents of Washington D.C. the inauguration is a lot more than a transition of power. It’s also a weekend to make thousands of dollars renting out spare bedrooms.

On Friday, the home sharing company Airbnb announced they reached a record number of bookings with more than 13,000 people staying at DC Airbnb listings on Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump is inaugurated. More than 15,000 people are staying at Airbnbs for the weekend.

Perhaps even more notable is that 25% of the people renting their rooms out on Airbnb are first-time hosts. It’s easy to understand the attraction for D.C. residents when you take a look at the current availability on Airbnb’s site. You can book a shared room for upwards of $100 per night. A private room will cost you around $500 per night. And a whole house can be thousands of dollars for the weekend. Home owners in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs are also participating.

And just to understand the impact of Airbnb, check out how much the company, which was founded in 2008 has grown since, its first presidential inauguration in 2009.

