Go Inside The $US130 Million River House Club, The Biggest And Priciest Home In New York City [PHOTOS]

River House is one of Manhattan’s most expensive co-op buildings.

Located off FDR drive overlooking the East River, the tower recently unveiled plans to turn its private club house into a sprawling, 62,000-square-foot, single-family home with a $US130 million price tag. To put it in perspective, that’s roughly the size of 10 townhouses, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Barbanel.

The club is being sold in its existing condition, but a proposed renovation by interior designer Tony Ingrao imagines a remarkable array of amenities. We have an early look at his reimagined floor plans and renderings, courtesy of from listing agent Brown Harris Stevens.

Called The Residence, the 62,000-square-foot home will be the largest private residential property in New York City’s history.

It will have a total of 30 rooms, with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The proposed renovation also calls for a library with gorgeous views of the East River.

The owners could have an incredible 62-foot-long swimming pool.

Here’s a look at the imagined eat-in kitchen, with tall windows, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of cabinet space.

Residents and guests will enter through a private entrance from the East 52nd Street cul-de-sac and into the 8,500-square-foot entrance and living level.

In addition to that incredible pool, Ingrao designed a 27,500-square-foot garden and leisure level with a tennis court, IMAX screening room, wine cellar, full spa, and gaming room.

All the major public rooms have 20 foot-tall ceilings that let plenty of light into the space.

The planned 15,000-square foot bedroom level has a 27-foot-by-61-foot master suite, which includes his-and-her bathrooms, dressing rooms, and closets.

There’s even a staff level that has 6,000 square feet of work areas, bedrooms, and lounges.

You can find out more information about the property here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.