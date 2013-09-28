Go Inside The $US130 Million River House Club, The Biggest And Priciest Home In New York City [PHOTOS]

Megan Willett

River House is one of Manhattan’s most expensive co-op buildings.

Located off FDR drive overlooking the East River, the tower recently unveiled plans to turn its private club house into a sprawling, 62,000-square-foot, single-family home with a $US130 million price tag. To put it in perspective, that’s roughly the size of 10 townhouses, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Barbanel.

The club is being sold in its existing condition, but a proposed renovation by interior designer Tony Ingrao imagines a remarkable array of amenities. We have an early look at his reimagined floor plans and renderings, courtesy of from listing agent Brown Harris Stevens.

Called The Residence, the 62,000-square-foot home will be the largest private residential property in New York City’s history.

River House Club Living roomTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

It will have a total of 30 rooms, with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The proposed renovation also calls for a library with gorgeous views of the East River.

River House Club LibraryTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

The owners could have an incredible 62-foot-long swimming pool.

River House Club poolTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

Here’s a look at the imagined eat-in kitchen, with tall windows, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of cabinet space.

River House Club kitchenTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

Residents and guests will enter through a private entrance from the East 52nd Street cul-de-sac and into the 8,500-square-foot entrance and living level.

The Residence at River House entrance living levelTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

In addition to that incredible pool, Ingrao designed a 27,500-square-foot garden and leisure level with a tennis court, IMAX screening room, wine cellar, full spa, and gaming room.

The Residence at River House GARDEN LEISURE LEVELTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

All the major public rooms have 20 foot-tall ceilings that let plenty of light into the space.

The Residence at River House Entertainment levelTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

The planned 15,000-square foot bedroom level has a 27-foot-by-61-foot master suite, which includes his-and-her bathrooms, dressing rooms, and closets.

The Residence at River House BEDROOM LEVELTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

There’s even a staff level that has 6,000 square feet of work areas, bedrooms, and lounges.

The Residence at River House STAFF LEVELTony Ingrao via Brown Harris Stevens

You can find out more information about the property here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.