The 13-year-old comedian who's won over 'America's Got Talent' went after Donald Trump again

Lori Mae Hernandez is at it again.
The 13-year-old comedian has made it far on “America’s Got Talent” this year, long after the novelty of the fact that she’s such a young comedian wore off.
This girl has talent.
She first gained attention by ripping on Donald Trump and then again recently for a joke aimed at Caitlyn Jenner.
Following the Republican National Convention, Hernandez went after Trump again, calling him a “little orange man with hair like a troll doll” and pointing out his wife Melania Trump’s recent plagiarism scandal.
“Still, he is rich enough to hire our First Lady to write a speech for his third lady,” Hernandez joked.
Watch her full routine below:
NOW WATCH: This gymnastics phenom is about to tear up the Olympics at age 16
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.