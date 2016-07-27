The 13-year-old comedian who's won over 'America's Got Talent' went after Donald Trump again

America’s Got Talent/NBC Lori Mae Hernandez is a standout on this season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Lori Mae Hernandez is at it again.

The 13-year-old comedian has made it far on “America’s Got Talent” this year, long after the novelty of the fact that she’s such a young comedian wore off.

This girl has talent.

She first gained attention by ripping on Donald Trump and then again recently for a joke aimed at Caitlyn Jenner.

Following the Republican National Convention, Hernandez went after Trump again, calling him a “little orange man with hair like a troll doll” and pointing out his wife Melania Trump’s recent plagiarism scandal.

“Still, he is rich enough to hire our First Lady to write a speech for his third lady,” Hernandez joked.

