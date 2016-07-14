The 13-year-old who nailed a Donald Trump joke on 'America's Got Talent' killed it again last night

Back in June, 13-year-old comedian Lori Mae Hernandez went viral after telling a hilarious joke about Donald Trump on “America’s Got Talent.”

The young standup returned to the show and pleased the entire crowd once again.

At first, she started joking about how she’s now considered a “tween.”

“That’s when I knew it, I was a tween. It was somewhere between a sippy cup and a red cup,” she joked about her age.

She drew both huge laughs and gasps from her next punchline.

“Apparently, it’s so difficult to become a woman that you have to train to wear a bra. And if you don’t believe me, ask Caitlyn Jenner,” she said.

Watch her routine below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

