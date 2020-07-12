A 13-year-old-boy who fatally shot his little brother in the back of the head while playing cops and robbers will be tried as an adult

WGLATV/Youtube Pennsylvania law enforcement outside the Snyder family home on July 8, 2020.

A 13-year-old boy from Pennsylvania fatally shot his 9-year-old brother in the head after he was “not complying with his demands” during a game of cops and robbers, according to state officials.

Brayden Leroy Wright of Waynesboro was charged on Wednesday with first-degree criminal homicide and second-degree aggravated assault. He will be tried as an adult.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PennLive.com, the 13-year-old was playing a game of cops and robbers with his brother at around 6 am on Wednesday when he retrieved one of his father’s loaded 9mm handguns which he kept in couch console in the living room.

The boy’s father, Mark Snyder, told investigators that he kept two loaded and unsecured guns for “home protection.”

The teen told arresting officer Erica Polcha that he became angry when his brother “was not complying with his commands” during the game. It prompted him to reportedly put the gun’s muzzle to the back of his sibling’s head as he lay on the couch watching videos on his phone.

The bullet entered the 9-year-old boy’s skull and exited through the right side of his head, Polcha said.

Wright reportedly put the gun back into the couch console and then called 911 to report that someone had fallen. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found his 9-year-old brother in cardiac arrest and bleeding. He later died of his injuries at Waynesboro Hospital.

The teen said he knew the gun was loaded, according to the affidavit. He was denied bail by a judge and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Relatives of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover “funeral expenses, legal fees, and counseling” for the boy’s three sisters, according to BuzzFeed News.

“Yesterday forever changed all our lives. We not only lost a 9 yr old precious little boy, but we could potentially lose his 13yr old brother,” the page said.

The boys’ guardians were not facing any charges as of Sunday,WHTM reported.

