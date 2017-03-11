13 writers who became incredibly successful after they died

If you’re a writer, it’s likely you’ve spent at least a few minutes fantasising about what it would be like to see your work skyrocket to the top of the bestseller lists around the world.

In reality, though, many (if not most) of the world’s most talented writers never find conventional success or even get their work published during their lifetimes.

Underappreciated literary geniuses can take comfort in one very special fantasy though—the glory of posthumous fame. Some of the world’s most beloved and widely read authors didn’t hit it big until years, or even decades, after their deaths.

Most of them had a pretty good sense of irony, so they probably would have appreciated the twist.

In this infographic, The Expert Editor presents 13 authors who made it big after they died.

