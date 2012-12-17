13 Ways To Survive The Office Holiday Party

Photo: statigr.am/oslomina

Now that the holiday season has arrived, your company may be planning a party to celebrate the end of a hardworking year.”People like to work with people they know so take this opportunity to let down your hair a little,” Helene Wasserman, an attorney for Littler, an international firm focused exclusively on labour and employment laws, tells us.



Although you’ll be hanging out with people you work with and there’s a good chance alcohol will be involved, the holiday party is still a professional event.

According to Wasserman, it’s not uncommon to get harassment claims around the holiday season. She blames it on the alcohol.

“The best way to survive is to remember that you’re still at work and the rules still apply,” Wasserman says. “If you’re talking to your boss and a drink is in your hand, he’s still your boss.”

Alcohol or no alcohol, we compiled some tips from Wasserman and other experts to help you survive your office party — and keep your job.

