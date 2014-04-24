13 Proven Ways To Reduce Stress In Your Life

Americans are way too wound-up.

Seven out of 10 adults say they experience stress or anxiety every day, according Happify, a website and app that uses games and tasks based in positive psychology to make you happier.

Since chronic stress can be bad for your health, leading to weight gain, sleep problems, and memory issues, Happify has put together a list of 13 activities proven to help manage stress.

Most of these tips — like smiling, listening to music, or reading — are very simple. But they can have a major impact on your happiness. Check them out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.