13 Wall Street Interview Questions That Make People Stutter

Photo: Fortune Live Media via flickr
It’s that time again — Wall Street interview time.Since the Street is in such pain, acing these questions is more important than ever.
That’s why we’ve gone through our files to find questions that stick in people’s heads.
These questions get remembered because they tend to trip people up, whether it’s because they’re hard, they’re surprising, or because they’re something interviewees forgot to look over before the big day.
So take a minute to think about these. It’s worth saving yourself the embarrassment.
Lisa Du also contributed to the reporting of this piece.
Of course you're supposed to say yes, but it's the follow up that's a killer.
Source: Dank Nugs on Wall Street Oasis
This was asked by one interviewer during a 2-on-1 interview. When the candidate froze, the other interviewer asked him 'Why didn't you say no?!'
Be wary of mind games!
Source: BlackHat on Wall Street Oasis
The important thing here is your thought process. The bank wants to know what you were thinking about the value of this item.
Source: White Hat on Wall Street Oasis
All you have to do for this one is study, but it catches some people off guard.
Source: Mergers and Inquisitions
The posters at Wall Street Oasis had some creative answers to this Goldman Sachs interview question, including 'I'd offer you my sister,' 'I'd rather you sleep with me,' or 'She doesn't do charity work, sorry!'
Source: Will Hunting on Wall Street Oasis
This poster said that his interview said that Patrick Bateman is not an acceptable answer.
Source: White Hat on Wall Street Oasis
See below for the full question, but it boils down to — what do you do when you've really screwed up?
'You, the new guy, get tasked with bringing 3 copies of a deck to a client meeting. Being the forgetful dunce you are, you drive to the meeting place only to realise you forgot to pack that in the car. Meeting's in 5 minutes, you've got no time to jet back. What do you tell your MD?'
Source: BanditPandit on Wall Street Oasis
In finance, beta is the volatility of an asset compared to the market as a whole. Think you can apply this on a personal basis?
Source: frgna on Wall Street Oasis
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.