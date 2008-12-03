13 Tips For Dealing With Your Laid Off Friends

Since the star of this article is one of our friends—former Thumbplay PR, and comedian, Heather Fink— we think these are some pretty useful tips.



Instead of being funereal or unrealistically optimistic, say something like “I hope things work out for you,” suggests Jeanne Fleming, who co-wrote the book “Isn’t It Their Turn To Pick Up the Check?” with Leonard Schwarz. Treat them to a cup of coffee or lunch. “Be a sounding board,” says Donna Rosato, a senior editor at Money magazine. If you have the money, be generous. Holiday gifting (and receiving): “Reach out and let your jobless friends off the hook by saying everyone’s cutting back and you’d rather spend time together than money this year,” says Money magazine’s Rosato. For birthday and holiday dinners – or just regular friendly gatherings – pick a cheaper restaurant, someone’s home or an alternative activity. Don’t pick up the check more than once or twice. “You want to be generous but not create an entitlement project,” says Schwarz. Help friends conserve money; don’t encourage poor friends to splurge on credit cards or spend money they shouldn’t on expensive activities. Instead, the employed person can help by finding alternatives to the $200 concert or the $100 mani-pedi. Instead, find a free concert or throw a manicure party. Offer to brainstorm career moves, suggest informational interviews or review cover letters and résumés. Don’t shy away from talking to them. Approach the laid-off as if they fell off their bike and broke their wrist – not as a charity case.”Say, ‘I’m sorry. How are you doing? What’s the prognosis?’ ” Schwarz says. “Don’t focus on the emotional side.” Don’t loan money, especially if it will harm your own financial well-being. If the laid off person is your significant other, pay more of the bill. Keep in touch with your friend. Likely she’ll fall off the radar; make more of an effort to see her.

