13 mouthwatering things you'll want to try at the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival

The annual Melbourne Food and Wine Festival gets underway today, with more than 200 delicious events taking place across the city as well as regional Victoria.

Some of the world’s best chefs will be in town, cooking and offering tips, and there are plenty of free and community events too. The festival runs until March 15. Here are some of the best things to see, do and eat.

Queensbridge Square, 27 Feb – 15 March, Free entry

For 17 days a pop-up artisan bakery, wine and coffee bar at Queensbridge Square will become the heart of the Festival with a rotating line-up of top local and international bakers preparing an ever-changing selection of baked goods, accompanied by some of Melbourne’s best baristas behind the coffee machine and an enviable wine list.

Melbourne Town Hall, 28 February – 1 March, $85

Learn to host a dinner party like a pro at Perfect Match. Sit down to lunch with Australia’s brightest luminaries of the kitchen and cellar to learn their secrets for food and wine matching.

Melbourne Town Hall, 28 February – 1 March, $65

Coming back to Australian shores for the second time only, Return to Terroir brings over 50 of the world’s leading biodynamic winemakers to Melbourne for an extraordinary tasting session.

Langham Hotel Melbourne, 7–8 March, $160 – $595

Masters of the culinary arts from around the globe share insights acquired over decades of devotion to their food with a diverse line-up including master of charcuterie Jamie Bissonnette (Coppa & Toro, USA) and queen of desserts Janice Wong (2am:dessertbar).

Flemington Racecourse, March 14, $25

On Autumn’s premier race day, Victoria’s best and most-loved boutique wineries, breweries and local fare producers will come together amongst Flemington’s rose gardens to create a decadent cellar door atmosphere for revellers.

Try the best burgundies in the wine masterclass. Photo: Daniel-Mahon.

The Tasting Table Wine Shop at Woodland House, March 4 & 5, $1695

A unique chance to taste all 32 Grand Crus of Burgundy including Romanée-Conti, La Romanée and Montrachet in one very special evening, over six courses hosted by The Tasting Table Wine Shop at Woodland House.

Royal Mail Hotel, Dunkeld, 14 March $295

One of UK’s best chefs joins forces with the most awarded restaurant in Victoria as L’Enclume’s Simon Rogan settles in for a one-of-a-kind banquet at Dunkeld’s Royal Mail Hotel. Locally foraged produce meets luxury dining, in a culinary love song to the edible wonders of the Australian landscape.

Tonka, 5 March, $300

Join Peter Kuruvita and Adam D’Sylva as they explore their Indian/Sri Lankan heritages together in a tasting menu magically matched by Travis Howe.

A seismic shift is occurring in Australia: chefs with Sri Lankan and Indian heritage are rediscovering the food and flavours they grew up with, then turning tradition on its head. The result is red hot.

Prix Fixe, 4 March, $150

In association with Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, we are thrilled to host a stunning evening of fashion, food and creativity at Prix Fixe where you’ll be treated to a theatrical evening of food and fashion fusion inspired by iconic Melbourne designer Richard Nylon and chef Philippa Sibley.

Woodland House, Prahran, 11 March, $220

Jeremy Charles (Raymonds, St John’s, Canada) has carved a name for himself with innovative, far-reaching menus built from the natural bounty of the Newfoundland wilderness. Together with Thomas Woods and Hayden McFarland of Woodland House, he’ll serve up a feast inspired by nature alone.

Denmark House, 7 & 14 March, $190

Geographically Denmark and Japan may be far apart, but if you take a good look they’re closer than you think.

Executive chef and general manager Bente Grysbaek has many years’ experience with both Danish and Japanese cuisines, exploring the similarities along the way. Now, for the first time, she has created a menu combining her love and passion for the two countries, matching each course with an appropriate beverage, including sake, akvavit and beer.

Pizzini Wines, Whitfield, $190

A true Tuscan feast in the King Valley: Chianina beef grown by Sam at Isola Chianina, prepared by chef Carmine Costantini, and served alongside Italian wine styles by Alfred Pizzini. Buonissima!

Nobu, Southbank, 11 March, $250

Special guest Nobu Matsuhisa will join you on a journey like no other through the best of what the Champagne region has to offer, matched perfectly with the innovative new-style Japanese cuisine of Nobu.

