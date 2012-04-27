12 Things You Need To Worry About In Europe Right Now

Irish politicians decided that a referendum was necessary to approve the latest EU Treaty which would impose automatic sanctions on countries that fail to meet debt and deficit goals. While the Irish public is expected to ultimately approve the plan, earlier referendum failures have left investors concerned about the immediate success of this one.

According to Citi analysts, 'The Yes vote is now at 30% (28% last October), while the No vote has fallen to 23% (compared to 47% last October). However, 39% are now Undecided (25% last October), while 8% say they will not vote. If Undecided voters and those who say they will not vote are excluded, the Yes vote is ahead by 58% to 42%. This poll shows that, with six weeks to go, the outcome is in the hands of the Undecided.'

58 per cent of Irish voters also believe that Ireland will need another bailout by the conclusion of the current aid program on 2014, and 66 per cent have a favourable attitude towards EU membership.