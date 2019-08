The smartphone you carry around with you is more powerful than the the computers in NASA’s spaceships.

It has also replaced many of the consumer electronics and gadgets that used to fill our homes.

Check out all of the things smartphones have replaced.

TVs Samsung As smartphones get bigger, people are increasingly using them to stream video. Some people use their smartphones rather than TVs to watch movies and TV shows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.