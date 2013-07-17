13 Things That Are Mildly Infuriating

Last month we wrote about Reddit’s /r/MildlyInteresting subreddit, which is actually one of our favourite place on the internet.



Unbeknownst to us at the time, there is in fact a marvellous network of subreddits that arouse mild emotions from you.

Our newest favourite is /r/MildlyInfuriating, stocked with things that make you infuriated, but mildly so. We’re not talking the Westboro Baptist Church or identity theft here, just the little things that make you twitch.

In order to get more attention to this excellent sub, here are 12 things that are mildly infuriating:

1. This popup is just galling every time

2. Some guy just left 315 lbs of weight sitting there. Who can possible move 315 lbs of wight besides that aforementioned guy.

3. In Hell, the last bit of slushie looks like this every time.

4. As a species, we should have advanced beyond frozen butter long ago.

5. The YouTube volume bar looks like this at full volume. I want that extra volume.

6. Oversized USB plugs should be banned by Congress.

7. Trucks that do this for hours grate on your soul.

8. These extra keys do absolutely nothing. This keyboard is bad.

9. Why do you need to know this. My old flashlight never cared about this kind of stuff.

10. This keyboard has ruined my day.

11. Papa Johns you are [mildly] killing me.

12. Sites that do this are terrible.

13. Lastly, this GIF will frustrate you to no end

(Here is the satisfying full version)

So anyway. be sure to check out /r/MildlyInfuriating

