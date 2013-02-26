13 Things You're Better Off Buying Used

Like cars, new models of bicycles come out every season, which means you're likely to see older models pop up on sites for a fraction of the cost during colder seasons like fall and winter.

If prices at your local bike shop aren't appealing, try Craigslist or eBay.

Think about commuting to work on your new ride and watch your savings grow even more.

Before you buy online, be sure to use due diligence. If an ad seems fishy or uses a stock image, the bike might have been stolen.