13 Signs You Have What It Takes To Be A Successful Entrepreneur

The Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) is an invite-only organisation comprised of the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs. Thirteen of its members shared their favourite traits of successful entrepreneurs.

Question: What is one surefire, inborn trait that you believe inevitably leads to entrepreneurship?

Curiosity

“Entrepreneurship starts by asking questions. Why is there not a product that helps me do X? How could we build a product that better solves the target audience’s needs? Could technology make this easier, more efficient, more sustainable, or more affordable? If you continually ask questions, you’ll find a problem to solve.” — Emily Eldridge Holdman, PeopleKit

Holistic thinking

“Entrepreneurs are quick to see the whole picture, not just pieces of the puzzle. This complete view helps them move the pieces into place that will form the results they are after. The majority of people are at the mercy of details and calculations, which, while important, limit them. Entrepreneurs have the ability to view situations with a wide lens.” — Kim Kaupe, ZinePak

Disobedience

“People who follow all the rules are generally not entrepreneurs. A self-starter must be able to see beyond the often short-sighted objectives and identify long-term goals that may or may not be aligned with what other people tell them to do.” — Michael Costigan, Youth Leadership Specialist

Adaptability

“Entrepreneurs must be able to adapt on the fly to new situations and work with others to help them adapt. Entrepreneurship, at its core, is figuring out a new solution to an old problem or creating opportunities that address problems we didn’t know existed. Adaptability — viewing the world as fluid and malleable — is required to succeed.” — Eric Holtzclaw, Laddering Works

Riskiness

“All entrepreneurs are born with a high propensity to take on risk. Starting a business is always going to be a risky endeavour, and the risk-averse are not willing to chance it.” — Josh Weiss, Bluegala

Enthusiasm for building

“Ever since I was little, I was building with blocks, with sand, with Legos — anything I could get my hands on. In some ways, being an entrepreneur is no different: We’re building the future that we want to see — much like the castles we built in the sandbox way back when.” — Derek Flanzraich, Greatist

Confidence

“As an entrepreneur, you are trying to do something that you’ve never done before and, potentially, something no one has ever done before. To make it through the times when you feel frustrated, overwhelmed, or uncertain, or when you have others doubting or criticising you, you must have unshakable confidence in yourself and the value of your work.” — Elizabeth Saunders, Real Life E

Autonomy

“Entrepreneurs have to be autonomous in the way of self-motivation, thinking outside the box of conventional wisdom and rule systems and, sometimes, even doing things others tell them are impossible or bad ideas. That said, an entrepreneur should, of course, always be receptive to advice — it’s a balance. It’s important to be a good listener, too.” — Christopher Pruijsen, Sterio.me

Irrational thinking

“This may sound strange, but it’s absolutely true. Founders need to view the world in a different and unique way. Look at the most successful entrepreneurs and you’ll generally find a difficult person. As my MBA professor told me, “Starting a business isn’t a rational choice.” I agree. You need to have an irrational, exceptionally stubborn belief in yourself, your vision, and your product.” — Mitch Gordon, Go Overseas

Competitiveness

“Entrepreneurs love to win. They want to win so much that they look at the other team and say, “If they can do it, why can’t we?” There is a quiet confidence that accompanies all successful entrepreneurs, and it comes down to their belief that they can beat the other team. From there, you also need to be extremely intelligent, self-aware, and willing to take calculated risks.” — Gagan Biyani, Growth Hackers Conference

Impatience

“Are you tired of waiting for someone else to fix a problem you see, sick of something you want going through committee approval, or frustrated that you can’t get your superiors to listen? Do you just want to fix it yourself? Well, you are likely to become an entrepreneur.” — Eric Koester, DCI

Chronic restlessness

“I think that a true entrepreneur is someone who always has his eyes on the horizon, looking for the next big thing. The ‘chase’ does not have to be negative, though. When you apply it to a business or startup, it becomes a trait that fights complacency. You are constantly looking for ways to make your great business idea better.” — Zachary Yungst, Cater2.me

Tenacity

“Successful entrepreneurs have the drive, determination, and endurance to make it, no matter how hard the struggle or how many times they fail. Failure is a key stop on the way to success, and it is what separates the winners from the losers in business. The tenacious entrepreneur will continue to work hard and break all barriers with her unshakable willpower and persistent personality.” — Rebecca Zorowitz, Ooh La La Brands

