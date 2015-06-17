The 13 European tech startups that are most likely to be worth $1 billion next

Roughly three European tech companies a year have been sold or floated on the stock exchange, or otherwise valued by investors, at $US1 billion or more since 2000, according to data from British investment bank GP Bullhound.

But since April 2014, Europe has added 13 companies to its list of “unicorns.” (Three firms — London-based online fashion retailer Boohoo.com, Spanish online travel company Edreams, and British mobile money firm Monitise — dropped off.) The continent now boasts forty $US1 billion dollar-plus companies.

GP Bullhound’s report also sets out which tech firms we’re likely to see reach billion-dollar valuations next.

Foodpanda: restaurant delivery in Asia, Africa and Europe Foodpanda is also backed by Rocket Internet Founded: 2012. Funding to date: $US310 million. Founders: Ralf Wenzel and Ben Bauer. HQ: Berlin. Foodpanda lets people place orders and local restaurants online or using its mobile app. The company has partnered with 60,000 restaurants across five continents. It is known as Foodpanda in Asia and Europe, and Hellofood in Africa and the Middle East. Hello Fresh: home-cooked meals delivered to your door A Hello Fresh box Founded: 2012. Founders: Dominik Richter. HQ: Berlin. Funding to date: $US193.5 million. Hello Fresh delivers customised boxes of fruit, vegetables and other ingredients to help people cook more fresh food. Huddle: cloud storage for big businesses Huddle co-founders Andy McLoughlin and Alistair Mitchell. Founded: 2006 Founders: Andy McLoughlin and Alistair Mitchell. HQ: London. Funding to date: $US89.2 million. Huddle lets large agencies to share, save, and collaborate on documents online, and control who has access to them. Rather than competing with consumer-focused DrobBox, the company faces competition from legacy enterprise software such as Microsoft SharePoint, which companies have often been using for years. iZettle: helps small businesses take card payments iZettle founder Jacob de Geer Founded: 2010. Founders: Magnus Nilsson, Jacob de Geer. HQ: Stockholm. Funding to date: $US114.3 million. iZettle's card reader plugs into a smartphone or tablet so that small businesses can take card payments more easily, and is now integrated into a complete point-of-sale solution with an app and sales overview tools. Kreditech: creates credit ratings for the 'unbanked' using big data Kreditech CEO Sebastian Diemer Founded: 2012. Founders: Sebastian Diemer, Alexander Graubner-Müller. HQ: Hamburg. Funding to date: $US263 million. Kreditech uses big data to create a credit rating for those with thin credit files -- which could be those without bank accounts, students or migrants. The company uses around 20,000 data points establish whether the applicant is likely to pay back a loan, from parts of bank account statements to how they interact with soc. Its subsidiaries also provide financial services for the 'unbanked'. Sigfox: low-cost, low-energy cellular network for the internet of things Ludovic le Moan, Sigfox CEO, and Thomas Nicholls, IoT Evangelist Founded: 2009 Founders: Christophe Fourtet. HQ: Labège, France, near Toulouse. Founding to date: $US151.3 million. Sigfox is creating a low cost, alternative cellular network for the Internet of Things. This means that small connected objects can send small amounts of data to each other even with small batteries and cheap hardware. The company's latest round of funding reached $US115 million, making it the largest VC round in France to date. Samsung also just announced it was investing an undisclosed sum in the company. TheHut.com: online retailer The Hut Group sells clothing and accessories on TheHut.com. Founded: 2004. Founders: Matthew Moulding. HQ: Norwich, Cheshire, UK. Funding to date: $US21.6 million. The Hut Group owns a collection of 16 websites including sports nutrition company MyProtein, music website Zavvi, cycling retailer ProBikeKit, and TheHut.com. It also powers online retail platforms for other companies like ASDA, Woolworths, Argos, Tesco and WHSmith. Tradeshift: cloud platform for B2B invoices and supply chain financing Tradeshift CEO Christian Laang Founded: 2009. Founders: Gert Sylvest, Mikkel Brun, Christian Lanng. HQ: Denmark. Funding so far: $US129 million. Tradeshift lets businesses collaborate using a cloud platform to help sort out invoices between companies and make supply chain financing more efficient. Truecaller: lets you block unwanted calls Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi Founded: 2009 Founders: Nami Zarringhalam, Alan Mamedi. HQ: Stockholm. Funding to date: $US80.1 million. Truecaller is a mobile app that lets you see who is calling and block unwanted calls. Trustpilot: lets consumers know whether they can trust a business Trustpilot founder Peter Holten Mühlmann Founded: 2007 Founders: Peter H. Mühlmann. HQ: Denmark. Funding to date: $US116.9 million. Trustpilot lets consumers submit reviews of businesses, and builds a 'TrustScore' based on recent reviews, allowing people who are considering purchasing a product or service to make an informed decision. Businesses can also use the platform to see how their customers see them. WorldRemit: lets people send remittances at a cheaper rate Ismail Ahmed Founded: 2010 Founders: Ismail Ahmed. HQ: London. Funding to date: $US147.7 million. WorldRemit lets migrants and expats send money home using a variety of pickup options, including mobile money, without the hidden fees charged by banks and other money transfer providers like Western Union. The company raised a bumper $US100 million round in February 2015. Fintech was the fastest-growing sector in GP Bullhound's report... Nutmeg chief executive and founder Nick Hungerford Check out the British fintech startups that could be worth $US1 billion next >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.