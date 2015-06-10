13 tech companies everyone wants to get poached by

Poachable, a talent marketplace with over 40,000 users, lets its members anonymously enter things like their desired employer, job function, and location — and get notified when a matching job becomes available.
Based on this data, it releases monthly rankings on which companies its members want to get poached by the most.
We’ve narrowed it down to the top 13 most frequently mentioned tech companies on Poachable.
Per cent of mentions: 2%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Professional Services / Technology Consulting
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Management Consultant ($US175,030), Associate Partner ($US235,945), Distinguished Engineer ($US308,959)
Per cent of mentions: 3%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development/ Sales / Enterprise Sales
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US182,993), Principal Sales Engineer ($US209,481), Director of Engineering ($US241,885)
Per cent of mentions: 3%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US130K - $US140K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations/ Project Management
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US217,586), Senior Data Scientist ($US200,433), Engineering Manager ($US236,298)
Per cent of mentions: 4%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Strategy
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US138,714), Data Scientist ($US116,842), Product Manager ($US128,067)
Per cent of mentions: 4%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Staff Software Engineer ($US235,983), Engineering Manager ($US186,751), Senior Marketing Manager ($US156,974)
Per cent of mentions: 4%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Mechanical Engineer ($US230,069), Engineering Manager ($US154,905), Senior Design Engineer ($US271,179)
Per cent of mentions: 4%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US50K - $US60K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Digital
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Director of Engineering ($US334,195), Director of Content ($US226,785), Senior Marketing Director ($US343,005)
Per cent of mentions: 6%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US175K - $US200K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US163,955), Software Developer ($US133,814), Data Scientist ($US130,107)
Per cent of mentions: 9%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US157,705), Senior Marketing Manager ($US149,929), Marketing Director ($US234,689)
Per cent of mentions: 11%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Engineering / Software / Full Stack
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer V ($US277,568), Database Engineer ($US141,635), Business Intelligence Engineer ($US132,790)
Per cent of mentions: 12%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Technical Program Manager ($US131,616), Senior Manager ($US231,119), Senior Marketing Manager ($US159,265)
Per cent of mentions: 27%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US222,575), Senior Hardware Engineer ($US188,577), Marketing Manager ($US151,582)
Per cent of mentions: 31%
Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K
Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management
Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Product Manager ($US202,468), Research Scientist ($US215,158), Business Operations Associate ($US135,454)
