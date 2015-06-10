13 tech companies everyone wants to get poached by

Poachable, a talent marketplace with over 40,000 users, lets its members anonymously enter things like their desired employer, job function, and location — and get notified when a matching job becomes available.

Based on this data, it releases monthly rankings on which companies its members want to get poached by the most.

We’ve narrowed it down to the top 13 most frequently mentioned tech companies on Poachable.

No. 13: IBM IBM Chairwoman and CEO Virginia 'Ginni' Rometty Per cent of mentions: 2% Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Professional Services / Technology Consulting Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Management Consultant ($US175,030), Associate Partner ($US235,945), Distinguished Engineer ($US308,959) No. 12: Salesforce Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Per cent of mentions: 3% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development/ Sales / Enterprise Sales Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US182,993), Principal Sales Engineer ($US209,481), Director of Engineering ($US241,885) No. 11: LinkedIn LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman Per cent of mentions: 3% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US130K - $US140K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations/ Project Management Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US217,586), Senior Data Scientist ($US200,433), Engineering Manager ($US236,298) No. 10: Airbnb Per cent of mentions: 4% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Strategy Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US138,714), Data Scientist ($US116,842), Product Manager ($US128,067) No. 9: Twitter Twitter CEO Dick Costolo Per cent of mentions: 4% Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Staff Software Engineer ($US235,983), Engineering Manager ($US186,751), Senior Marketing Manager ($US156,974) No. 8: Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk Per cent of mentions: 4% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Mechanical Engineer ($US230,069), Engineering Manager ($US154,905), Senior Design Engineer ($US271,179) No. 7: Netflix Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Per cent of mentions: 4% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US50K - $US60K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Digital Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Director of Engineering ($US334,195), Director of Content ($US226,785), Senior Marketing Director ($US343,005) No. 6: Uber Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Per cent of mentions: 6% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US175K - $US200K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US163,955), Software Developer ($US133,814), Data Scientist ($US130,107) No. 5: Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Per cent of mentions: 9% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US157,705), Senior Marketing Manager ($US149,929), Marketing Director ($US234,689) No. 4: Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Per cent of mentions: 11% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Engineering / Software / Full Stack Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer V ($US277,568), Database Engineer ($US141,635), Business Intelligence Engineer ($US132,790) No. 3: Amazon Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Per cent of mentions: 12% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Technical Program Manager ($US131,616), Senior Manager ($US231,119), Senior Marketing Manager ($US159,265) No. 2: Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook Per cent of mentions: 27% Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US222,575), Senior Hardware Engineer ($US188,577), Marketing Manager ($US151,582) No. 1: Google Per cent of mentions: 31% Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Product Manager ($US202,468), Research Scientist ($US215,158), Business Operations Associate ($US135,454)

