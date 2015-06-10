13 tech companies everyone wants to get poached by

Eugene Kim
Hand over moneyVentureBeat

Poachable, a talent marketplace with over 40,000 users, lets its members anonymously enter things like their desired employer, job function, and location — and get notified when a matching job becomes available.

Based on this data, it releases monthly rankings on which companies its members want to get poached by the most.

We’ve narrowed it down to the top 13 most frequently mentioned tech companies on Poachable.

No. 13: IBM

IBM Chairwoman and CEO Virginia 'Ginni' Rometty

Per cent of mentions: 2%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Professional Services / Technology Consulting

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Management Consultant ($US175,030), Associate Partner ($US235,945), Distinguished Engineer ($US308,959)

No. 12: Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Per cent of mentions: 3%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development/ Sales / Enterprise Sales

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US182,993), Principal Sales Engineer ($US209,481), Director of Engineering ($US241,885)

No. 11: LinkedIn

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman

Per cent of mentions: 3%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US130K - $US140K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations/ Project Management

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US217,586), Senior Data Scientist ($US200,433), Engineering Manager ($US236,298)

No. 10: Airbnb

Per cent of mentions: 4%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Strategy

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US138,714), Data Scientist ($US116,842), Product Manager ($US128,067)

No. 9: Twitter

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Per cent of mentions: 4%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Staff Software Engineer ($US235,983), Engineering Manager ($US186,751), Senior Marketing Manager ($US156,974)

No. 8: Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Per cent of mentions: 4%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Mechanical Engineer ($US230,069), Engineering Manager ($US154,905), Senior Design Engineer ($US271,179)

No. 7: Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Per cent of mentions: 4%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US50K - $US60K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Marketing / Digital

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Director of Engineering ($US334,195), Director of Content ($US226,785), Senior Marketing Director ($US343,005)

No. 6: Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

Per cent of mentions: 6%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US175K - $US200K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Software Engineer ($US163,955), Software Developer ($US133,814), Data Scientist ($US130,107)

No. 5: Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Per cent of mentions: 9%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Senior Product Manager ($US157,705), Senior Marketing Manager ($US149,929), Marketing Director ($US234,689)

No. 4: Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Per cent of mentions: 11%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US150K - $US175K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Engineering / Software / Full Stack

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer V ($US277,568), Database Engineer ($US141,635), Business Intelligence Engineer ($US132,790)

No. 3: Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Per cent of mentions: 12%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Business Development / Partnerships

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Technical Program Manager ($US131,616), Senior Manager ($US231,119), Senior Marketing Manager ($US159,265)

No. 2: Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Per cent of mentions: 27%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: More than $US250K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Software Engineer ($US222,575), Senior Hardware Engineer ($US188,577), Marketing Manager ($US151,582)

No. 1: Google

Per cent of mentions: 31%

Salary range of people who most desire this company: $US70K - $US80K

Job functions of people who most desire this company: Operations / Project Management

Highest paid positions (via Glassdoor): Product Manager ($US202,468), Research Scientist ($US215,158), Business Operations Associate ($US135,454)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.