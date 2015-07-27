These 13 supercars are less ludicrous than the new Tesla Model S

Tesla recently launched the newest version of the Model S sedan. This time, the most powerful variant of the electric car comes with twin motors, a 90 kWh battery pack, and “Ludicrous Mode.” With the Ludicrous Mode engaged, Tesla claims the Model S P90D can hit 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

The Model S’s breakneck acceleration puts it in some truly elite company. At the same time, the Tesla also leaves an illustrious lineup of supercars in its wake.

