These 13 supercars are less ludicrous than the new Tesla Model S

Benjamin Zhang
Tesla Model S Tesla

Tesla recently launched the newest version of the Model S sedan. This time, the most powerful variant of the electric car comes with twin motors, a 90 kWh battery pack, and “Ludicrous Mode.” With the Ludicrous Mode engaged, Tesla claims the Model S P90D can hit 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

The Model S’s breakneck acceleration puts it in some truly elite company. At the same time, the Tesla also leaves an illustrious lineup of supercars in its wake.

Ferrari 458 Italia: Car and Driver testing found 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds. Price: $243,000

Car and Driver

McLaren 570S: Manufacturer claims 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds. Price: $185,000

McLaren

Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4: Manufacturer claims 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds

Lamborghini

Audi R8 V10 Plus: Manufacturer claims 0-60 in 3.7 seconds. Price: $174,000

Audi

BMW i8: Manufacturer claims 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Price: $136,500

BMW

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: Car and Driver test showed 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Price: $60,000

Car and Driver

Porsche 911 Turbo: Manufacturer claims 0-60 in 3.0 seconds. Price: $151,000

Porsche

Pagani Huayra: Car and Driver estimated 0-60 3.0 seconds. Price: $1.4 million

Car and Driver

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4: Car and Driver track testing found 0-60 in 3.0 seconds. Price: $400,000

Car and Driver

Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Car and Driver testing found 0-60 3.0 seconds. Price: $79,000

Car and Driver

Aston Martin Vanquish: Manufacturer claims 0-60 in 3.6 seconds. Price: $282,000

Aston Martin

Bentley Continental GT3-R: Car and Driver found 0-60 3.4 seconds. Price: $237,000

Car and Driver

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta: Manufacturer claims 0-62 mph in 3.1 seconds. Price: $323,000

Ferrari

