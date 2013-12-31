The 13 Hottest Startups To Watch For In 2014

While we prefer the design of Nest, Birdi seems to be making some serious headway in the smart smoke and air quality detector market.

Similar to the Nest Protect, Birdi also detects carbon monoxide and will alert you and emergency response services through its smartphone app. Birdi also measures various other elements of the air in your home so you can monitor the quality of gas you might be breathing, pollen count, and fires.

So far, Birdi has raised $US25,473 of its $US50,000 IndieGogo campaign.