13 Sexy Minimalist Ads That Reveal Less Than You Think

An ad for K-Lynn lingerie by JWT Dubai

The news that Google has essentially destroyed — and replaced — the print ad business this week made us nostalgic for magazine and billboard ads.Skip directly to the ads >



Sure, we still have TV commercials, and iPads and other tablets display some animated rich-media ads wonderfully. But mobile ads and web ads — the majority of ads we see these days — are tiny, crowded things.

Executing an old school magazine placement flawlessly used to be the gold standard for ad creativity. The key was minimalism, including the proper use of white space, negative space, and subtlety over brute force.

So we gathered together a dozen sexy ads from the recent past, all of which employ two factors: They’re hot, and they show you a LOT less than you think you’re seeing. Technically, they’re safe for work, even if they don’t appear to be at first glance.

