13 Schools Where It's Almost Impossible To Fail

While flunking out of college is common, some institutions have lax grading policies that make it remarkably difficult for students to fail.



Whether its college, law school, or business school, we found 13 schools that make it nearly impossible for their students to fail.

Most of these institutions are elite private schools with extremely selective admissions. Some argue that the students who gain entry to these schools are highly qualified, and therefore they perform higher than the average university student regardless of their grades.

These schools also have lenient grading policies and high grade inflation. Some have abolished the letter grade system altogether, while others allow students to choose which grades show on their transcript.

