Disturbing facts about Thanksgiving turkeys

Skye Gould, Jessica Orwig

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you’re like many Americans then you’re just waiting for your chance to cut, tear, and rip apart that delicious, glistening roasted turkey.

But before you dig in, there are some facts you should know, first. Facts about flying turkeys, frozen turkeys, and the sad secret of the lucky pardoned turkey that might not be so lucky.

Sad Turkey Facts GraphicSkye Gould/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Research Reveals Why Men Cheat, And It’s Not What You Think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.