The trailer for the final season of '13 Reasons Why' teases that everyone's big secret is going to finally come out

Kirsten Acuna
NetflixJustin and Clay spot something at Liberty High which leaves them unsettled.
  • Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” on Wednesday.
  • As Clay, Jessica, Alex, and more prepare for graduation, they will soon realise that they still can’t put Bryce’s murder behind them.
  • Though Monty went to jail for his death, someone appears to know the truth about Bryce’s murderer.
  • As a reminder, it was revealed at the end of last season that Alex actually killed Bryce.
  • All episodes of the final season of “13 Reasons Why” will premiere on June 5.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

