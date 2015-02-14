13 reasons H-E-B is the best grocery store in America

Texans know that H-E-B is the best grocery store in America.

The chain has been providing a superior shopping experience for much longer than Whole Foods.

From gourmet in-store samples to awesome packaging, we chose a few reasons that H-E-B is amazing.

1. Produce section.

The produce section at H-E-B has more than 900 items. The gorgeous fruits and vegetables are known to be fresh and impeccably stacked.

Also, you can weigh and label your own produce for faster checkout.

2. Clever packaging.

The brand has fun with its private-label items.

Take this barcode on hot sauce:

3. Beer and wine selections.

H-E-B has an extensive selection of traditional, craft, and Texas brews. You can even take individual beers and craft your own six-pack.

Wine fans rave about the awesome variety at reasonable prices.

4. Whataburger products.

H-E-B carries snack products and condiments from the beloved Texas fast-food chain.

5. Texas-shaped tortilla chips.

Only H-E-B makes awesome tortilla chips shaped like your home state.

6. Great customer service.

H-E-B is highly ranked as a place to work, thanks to great benefits and a strong company culture. Many customers write that customer service there is superior compared with other grocery chains.

7. Funny promotions.

The brand often has a sense of humour with promotions, as one Reddit user pointed out.

8. Cafe on the Run.

The store’s prepared-foods section puts others to shame, featuring creative salads and artisanal sandwiches.

And, of course, the store sells barbecue.

9. Chefs who prepare free samples.

The grocery’s Cooking Connection program has chefs preparing items for customers to sample. You can also get recipes that use H-E-B items.

10. Coffee shops.

Many H-E-B stores feature full-service coffee shops, in case you need a latte to power through a shopping trip.

11. Products inspired by Texas movies.

For instance, these True Grits.





12. Make-your-own pizzas.

The chain is famous for its build-your-own pizzas, with ingredients from Italy.

You can enjoy the pizza in the store or take it home in a box.

13. Surprise finds.

Here’s a block of Wisconsin cheese fashioned into a cowboy boot.

