The 13 Most Memorable Quotes From Steve Jobs

Dylan Love
steve jobs thumbs up

Photo: AP

Steve Jobs might have ended his tenure as CEO of Apple, but he’s left behind an impressive body of work in products like the iPod, iPhone, and Macintosh computers.He’s also said some pretty amazing things in public forums, whether it’s during an interview or during a speech. Wired and the Wall Street Journal shared some great roundups of their favourite Steve Jobs quotes, and we’ve selected a few from them that were especially awesome.

Incredible words from an incredible businessman, designer, and fellow human. 

On computers

On design

The best sales line ever?

On character

On good design

On his outlook

On his role at Apple

'This is not a one-man show. What's reinvigorating this company is two things: One, there's a lot of really talented people in this company who listened to the world tell them they were losers for a couple of years, and some of them were on the verge of starting to believe it themselves. But they're not losers. What they didn't have was a good set of coaches, a good plan. A good senior management team. But they have that now.

Having pride in your product

He'll always come back

Have faith in the future

On your working life

On the importance of death

Don't sit still

Steve Jobs didn't just affect the computer industry.

Click here to see the amazing ways he changed the media industry as well >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.