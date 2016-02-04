8 questions you need to ask in an interview before joining a startup

Joining a startup can be an incredibly rewarding experience, but it’s also a risky move, since a lot of startups end up failing.
One way to avoid joining the wrong startup is to ask the right questions during the interview and figuring out if it’s a good match for you.
We went through a Quora post titled, “What are some awesome questions to ask a CEO of a startup during an interview?” to find out the best questions.
Make sure to bring up these questions during your next job interview.
'What was your first (code/product) ship like - and what was the same or different compared to your most recent?' -- Rob Leathern, Optimalsocial.com
'Ask how she develops talent, how she helps people grow to the next level and be their best.' -- Jason Lemkin, Founder of EchoSign
'If you sold your company today, what would be the tone of the conversation? What would you want to gain? What would you want to avoid losing?' -- Morgan Ramsay, writer
'How much capital do you have and when do we expect cash flow break even?' -- Douglas Olds, entrepreneur
'Would you hire as fast as you would fire your best friend from your company? (how goal driven are you to make decisions unbiased by emotions)' -- André Albuquerque, founder of StartupScholarship
'If he´s a CEO of a small /growing startup ask him about how well he knows/knew what he was doing, his planning, commercial strategy and how does he plan to make money.' -- Magdalena Day, PR Consultant
'Is the company in sync on what the culture is? Or do different departments have a very different view on the culture?' -- Auren Hoffman, ex-CEO of LiveRamp
