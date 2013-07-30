13 Professionals Share Surprising Facts From Inside Their Industries

'For instance, your loved one comes to us after a few days in the hospital being treated for a UTI, and she's a bit ga-ga (elders who get UTIs generally have a few cognition issues from all the toxins in their bloodstream) and keeps trying to get out of bed herself but is weak, so she falls and gets bumped and bruised. 'Can't you put siderails on the bed so she can't get out?' No, and think about it: If she climbs over the siderail anyway, now she falls from a higher height, and can get caught in the siderails and break bones, too. Bad idea. 'Well can't you tie a sheet across her so she can't get up?' No, that would be what's called a 'restraint', and we cannot restrain people. 'So you just let her fall?!' What we can do is lower her bed to the floor, place mats on either side, and yes, let her do as she pleases. Of course, her rising from floor level to a standing position is very unlikely, so she's safer than any of your other suggestions.'

Source: Jae Starr on Quora.