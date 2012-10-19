13 Powerful Women Running Today's Biggest Startups

Company: Moda Operandi

Title: Co-Founders; CEO and Creative Director

These women are already well-known in the fashion world, and now they're making names for themselves in tech too. Santo Domingo began her career as an assistant at Vogue and became a communications executive for multiple fashion designers.

Now she's running a startup that lets users pre-order items straight from the runway. Moda raised a whopping $46 million round and her former employer, Conde Nast, invested.

Magnusdottir has a much different backstory. A Duke and HBS graduate, she started her career as a tax attorney for Deloitte. She jumped into fashion when she served as Head of Venture Business at Baugur, an investment company, where she seeded multiple fashion brands.

She then went on to join Marvin Traub Associates as a VP and co-founded retail investment company TSM Capital. Finally Magnusdottir made her way to Gilt Groupe as a VP; now she's CEO of Moda Operandi.

