13 Powerful Women Running Today's Biggest Startups

Some very powerful women sit behind many of today’s most promising new companies.They’ve worked their way up the corporate ladder and are running companies that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, from Eventbrite to SpaceX.
Meet the inspiring women leading today’s biggest startups to success.
Company: Nasty Gal
Titles: Founder and CEO, COO
Sophia Amoruso bootstrapped her clothing company to more than $30 million in annual revenue. Since raising outside capital, her company now generates more than $120 million annually.
This past summer, Benton joined Nasty Gal as COO from ShoeDazzle. She's been called the Sheryl Sandberg of LA, and she was a director of dotcom bubble darling, eToys, in the early 2000's.
Company: Stella & Dot
Titles: Founder and CEO
Herrin began her startup career straight out of college and, by age 24, she founded her own successful venture, Weddingchannel.com.
Now she runs Stella & Dot, a jewelry selling startup that's worth about $400 million.
Company: Manta
Title: President and CEO
Springer has a strong sales background and she began her career at Ziff Davis. Now she's heading up Manta, a private tech company that's created an online community for millions of small businesses.
It was founded in 2005, so it's a stretch to call it a startup, but either way Springer has done wonders for the company, which is now valued at about $375 million.
Company: Vibrant Media
Title: CEO
Vibrant Media isn't the first tech company Irvine has run. She was formerly CAO of advertising agency, Digitas, and CEO of The About Group (About.com).
Under her watch, Vibrant has grown to become a $300 million advertising company.
Company: Yext
Title: EVP of Sales and Services
Sturgis has led a number of big tech companies. She was formerly a vice president at both Oracle and Right Media/Yahoo!.
Now she's an EVP of one of New York's biggest and brightest startups, Yext. She also sits on the board of DailyWorth.
Company: Gilt and Gilt City (respectively)
Title: Chairman of Gilt, President of Gilt City
Lyne has led a number of large companies to success including News Corp, where she was an Editor-in-Chief, ABC where she was President, and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she was President and CEO. She's been with Gilt since 2008, and she's helped it grow to become one of New York's biggest fashion companies.
Sarah Chubb Sauvayre was a long-time executive at Conde Nast, where she headed up its online division, Conde Net. She joined Gilt City in August as its President and General Manager.
Company: Moda Operandi
Title: Co-Founders; CEO and Creative Director
These women are already well-known in the fashion world, and now they're making names for themselves in tech too. Santo Domingo began her career as an assistant at Vogue and became a communications executive for multiple fashion designers.
Now she's running a startup that lets users pre-order items straight from the runway. Moda raised a whopping $46 million round and her former employer, Conde Nast, invested.
Magnusdottir has a much different backstory. A Duke and HBS graduate, she started her career as a tax attorney for Deloitte. She jumped into fashion when she served as Head of Venture Business at Baugur, an investment company, where she seeded multiple fashion brands.
She then went on to join Marvin Traub Associates as a VP and co-founded retail investment company TSM Capital. Finally Magnusdottir made her way to Gilt Groupe as a VP; now she's CEO of Moda Operandi.
Company: Eventbrite
Title: President and Co-Founder
Hartz co-founded Eventbrite, a fast-growing ticket seller that's now valued at about $350 million.
In her former life, Hartz was in the entertainment business at MTV and then as a manager for FX Networks.
Company: Federated Media
Title: CEO
Deanna Brown has run a number of media companies. She was formerly President of CondeNet, preceding Gilt City's Sarah Chubb. She was also an executive at AOL and VP/General Manager of Yahoo!
Brown has founded multiple companies and she joined Federated Media in 2009. She helped it gain big media clients such as Bleacher Report and TechCrunch, and under her watch it became a very valuable company.
Company: SpaceX
Title: President
Gwynne Shotwell is President of SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company. She joined in 2002 and has climbed up the ladder from her initial position as VP of Business Development. Now she manages all day-to-day operations of the company.
Before SpaceX, the engineer was at Aerospace Corporation and graduated from Northwestern University.
