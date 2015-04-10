13 pictures that prove Amal Clooney is a complete boss

Amal Alamuddin Clooney has landed in New York City, and she’s made an even bigger splash than her mega-star husband, George Clooney.

The pair are in the Big Apple while Clooney films a movie, and Alamuddin Clooney has been spotted everywhere from lunch with Anna Wintour to the halls of Columbia Law School, where the noted human rights lawyer will reportedly lecture this spring.

One thing is for sure — Alamuddin Clooney is impeccable. Whether she’s outshining her husband on the red carpet or representing Armenia in a human rights court over the Armenian Genocide, she is a complete boss.

Amal Alamuddin Clooney may have made headlines for landing notorious bachelor George Clooney, but she's a true star in her own right. A noted human rights lawyer, she has represented everyone from former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to the country of Armenia in its fight for recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Here, she speaks at a training session for lawyers in Bahrain. British lawyer Amal Alamuddin speaks at a seminar to train Bahraini lawyers in international law, in Manama January 25, 2014. In 2011, She represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his extradition case against Sweden. That's her on the far right, leaving Britain's High Court with her client. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court, with British lawyer Amal Alamuddin (R), in London July 13, 2011. Two judges deferred a decision on Wednesday over whether to allow WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to be extradited to Sweden from Britain over allegations of sexual misconduct. A written judgment will be handed down at a later date, as yet unspecified. She recently advised the Greek government in its battle to repatriate the ancient Elgin Marbles statues from Great Britain. Human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney (C) is guided by Greece's Minister of Culture and Sports Konstantinos Tasoulas (R) and President of the Acropolis museum Dimitris Pantermalis during a visit at the Parthenon hall inside the museum in Athens October 15, 2014. Lebanese-born Alamuddin arrived in Athens to advise the Greek government in its battle to repatriate the ancient Elgin Marbles statues from Britain. The Lebanese-born British barrister got her English law degree from St. Hugh's College at Oxford and an LLM from NYU before clerking for Sonia Sotomayor, who was then a federal appeals court judge, and the International Court of Justice. The world got its first real taste of Alamuddin Clooney's impeccable sense of style during her star-studded wedding to George Clooney in Venice in September 2014. She stunned in a Giambattista Valli number while waving to the paparazzi from a boat during their wedding weekend. This Stella McCartney pants suit and hat was another hit. Alamuddin Clooney is pals with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who attended the nuptials in Italy. U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalise their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. She even looks chic carrying a hatbox. George Clooney, left, and Amal Alamuddin arrive in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. Clooney, 53, and Alamuddin, 36, are expected to get married this weekend in Venice, one of the world's most romantic settings. Alamuddin Clooney's wedding dress, designed by Oscar de la Renta, included 14 yards of Chantilly lace, and was hand-embroidered with beads and crystals, Vanity Fair reported. Shortly after their wedding, the couple walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. Alamuddin Clooney was dashing in a Dior dress and white gloves. Women everywhere swooned when Clooney thanked his wife during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, saying, 'Listen, it's humbling to find somebody to love, especially when you've been waiting your whole life, especially when your whole life is 53 years.' Since meeting Clooney in Italy in 2013, she's become a red carpet regular. :FLORENCE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 07: Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney attend the Celebrity Fight Night In Italy Benefitting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center Gala on September 7, 2014 in Florence, Italy. But she hasn't let the spotlight distract her from her work. In January 2015, she appeared at the European court of Human Rights to represent Armenia in its fight for recognition of the Armenian Genocide. When asked 'who are you wearing?' -- she responded without skipping a beat, 'I'm wearing Ede & Ravenscroft,' the maker of her ceremonial robes. FRANCE-CHR/ARMENIARTR4N9A628 Jan. 2015Strasbourg, FranceHuman rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney arrives to attend a hearing at the European court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, January 28, 2015. Clooney and her colleague Robertson will represent Armenia during a hearing on the case of Dogu Perincek, Chairman of the Turkish Workers Party, against Switzerland. Perincek was found guilty of racial discrimination by a Swiss Police Court for having publicly denied the characterisation of genocide, without calling into question the existence of massacres and deportations of Armenians in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, during various conferences in Switzerland in 2005. Perincek claims that the Swiss courts breached his freedom of expression. Now that the couple is in New York City, Clooney-spotting has become something of a sport. Here, the Clooneys pose with John Prendergast, Sia Sanneh, and Gwen Ifill at an event to honour those who saved Armenian lives during the genocide. NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: (L-R) George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The 100 LIVES initiative, to express gratitude to the individuals and institutions whose heroic actions saved Armenian lives during the Genocide 100 years ago, on March 10, 2015 in New York City. The program, led by Ruben Vardanyan, Vartan Gregorian and Noubar Afeyan, establishes the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity as a means to empower modern-day saviors. During the event, the group reiterated the need to combat genocide and advance human rights efforts.

