Here are 13 photos of Hillary Clinton in high school

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hasn’t always been in the public sphere.

Before she was locked in her second race for president, a Secretary of State, a senator from New York, a First Lady, a lawyer, or a Yale or Wellesley student, then-Hillary Rodham was a Chicago-area teen and part of the first graduating class at Maine South High School.

She was also a Republican who supported ultra-conservative Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona in the 1964 election.

“At the time, believe it or not, I was a Republican, like my father,” she wrote in the Chicago Sun-Times in 2008. “My ninth-grade history teacher, Paul Carlson, had encouraged me to read Sen. Barry Goldwater’s book, ‘The Conscience of a Conservative.’ I even wrote a term paper about it.”

The school held a mock presidential debate that year, and Clinton was assigned to play former US President Lyndon Johnson.

She wasn’t thrilled.

“I was a Goldwater girl through and through,” she said. “That’s why I protested when a young government teacher, Jerry Baker, assigned me to play President Johnson in the debate. Mr. Baker said he wanted us to explore another perspective. He wouldn’t back down.”

Clinton wrote that, after falling for some of Johnson’s policies, her “days as a Republican were numbered!”

Thanks to Classmates.com, we found photos of Clinton from her high school days in Park Ridge, Illinois.

Classmates. Clinton graduated from Maine South High School in 1965. 'High school was an eye-opening time for me,' she wrote in 2008, before saying that she sometimes refused to wear the 'thick glasses' she needed for her 'terrible eyesight.' 'My friend Betsy had to lead me around town like a seeing-eye dog,' she wrote. Clinton wears those thick glasses in one of the following photos. Classmates. Nearly unrecognizable, see if you can pick out Clinton in this photo from her freshman-year homeroom. Hint: She's wearing those thick glasses. Classmates. A young Hillary sits at the center of the second row as a member of her freshman-year class council. From 1961-1964, she attended Maine East High School and was redistricted when Maine South first opened. Just a year before she started high school at Maine East, the school's second-most famous graduate left its campus: Movie star Harrison Ford. Classmates. Here's Clinton in her sophomore-year homeroom. Classmates. Also in her sophomore year, here's Clinton as a part of class council. Classmates. During her junior year, Hillary was the vice president of her class. Classmates. Clinton was also a member of the 'sportsmanship' committee in her junior year. Classmates. Clinton headed the 'Organisations' committee at Maine South as a member of the school's student council. During her first year at the school, she along with ten other council members drafted the school's student council constitution. Classmates. She was also a National Merit finalist during her senior year. Classmates As well as a member of the National Honour Society, where she stands second from the right in the middle row. Classmates Here's another shot of Clinton with her fellow student council representatives during her senior year. She's second from the left in the middle row. Classmates. Clinton was also a member of the school's senior debate team. The team went on television during Clinton's senior year, but she was not among the three students who participated, per the school yearbook. She was, however, selected as an alternate to appear on the program, if any of the other three couldn't participate. Classmates Front and center in this photo, Clinton was named one of her school's 'senior leaders' -- an early foreshadow to her future endeavours. Nearly 30 years later, Clinton would return to Maine South during her husband Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. You can watch that throwback campaign event below: RAW Embed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.