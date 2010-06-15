13 per cent Of UK Investors Betting On A "Black Monday" Stock Collapse

Investors in the UK are getting increasingly gloomy about the future of the FTSE, and now 13% are predicting a 20% decline in the exchange in some sort of dramatic market move.



The Telegraph is likening the potential move to September 15, 2008, which some call Black Monday, when the FTSE fell dramatically in reaction to the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The bets are the result of surging belief that banking sector exposure to Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain could result in financial distress if one of the countries would default. The potential distress seems to have investors worried that a bank might collapse as a result.

We have the breakdown of the countries whose banks would be most impacted.

Here are the countries most exposed to Europe’s sovereign debt crisis >

